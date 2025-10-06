A Shopper Who Dresses in Black, Formal Clothes Keeps Getting Stopped By Customers At Target Because They Think He Works There

Have you ever been mistaken for a worker at a store where you WERE NOT employed?

Consistently mistaken for a Target employee. “This is something odd that hasn’t happened up until recently but has happened three times now. I go into Target, I shop for a little bit, and someone confuses me for someone who works there. I usually almost always dress in all black, and wear bit more formal attire (i.e. collar shirts, vests, etc) and goth jewelry.

In my head, I am a emo cowboy – but it seems like no one else is getting that. It all started at the beginning of this year when I went to Target to buy a game on sale. I called for someone to come and unlock it for me, but when they came they asked me if I already got the person who paged and had to break the news. That time I was wearing a patterned shirt, still all black but arguably my most casual fit. The second time was at a different Target when I went to visit my mom. I was picking some stuff up for her and got asked where the bathrooms were. I’d never been to that location before so said I don’t know – to which the person looked at me puzzled and asked if I could ask someone then. I then said I don’t work here and the usual awkward dialogue points were exchanged. She said I looked like a manager and assumed I worked there. I was wearing a black western shirt and sneakers at the time of this incident.

THE THIRD TIME happened just hours ago with my friends. I’d already told them about the two last incidents but they thought I was capping. We’re in the makeup aisles looking at nail polish when a woman asks me where the eyedrops are. I just turn, look at my buddies with my most forlorn face, and tell the woman I don’t work there. She apologized and said she thought I was the manager, and I hit her with a “you wouldn’t believe how many times people have said that to me”. I was wearing a plain button down, and a star belt buckle with an upside cross as my necklace. At this point this is just making me question my outfits. I thought everyone associated Target workers with red shirts and khakis but somehow I have completely missed the mark. I just don’t know anymore.”

