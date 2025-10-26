A Thief Robbed This Overworked Employee’s Game Store On His First Day Off In Months, So He Spent The Night Talking To The Police, But The Thief’s Mom Swiftly Delivered Justice

Some robberies happen in the worst possible time.

The best way to spend a day off. I am working at the game store that I loved. Let us first set up the fun fact that at this time, the store wasn’t as staffed as it should have been for the holidays. I didn’t like hiring holiday workers because they just didn’t seem to work out well, and it wasn’t fair to them in some ways, but that’s neither here nor there. Now, the downside to that was that it caused me to work a lot more. For about 3 months, I worked every day and a lot (most of) those days, I pulled open-to-close shifts so that my guys had cover. I didn’t mind the shifts at all though, as it was a blast. If you love your job, you never work a day in your life. I loved being there and even worked whenever I went home, trying to find things to make the store better. However, eventually it does begin to wear on you. So we fast forward to January, and I’m going to have my first day off since October.

My guys knew that I was not to be bothered, unless the world was going to collapse into a black hole. I closed down the shop for the last day of my stretch, getting out of there at around 10:30. I locked the store up and went home getting ready to lay in my bed and not get up for a long time as I put my day back as being a late close shift. Got home at around 11, and fell asleep by 11:30, which normally I can’t do. Suddenly, at around 3 am, I am woke up by my phone. I recognized the number as the district manager. I answered the phone and knew it’s going to be something I will hate hearing. He informed me that someone had broken into the store, and the police need someone to come down and, of course, that meant me.

I got dressed and went to the store using very colorful language to the nice person who broke in. The guy managed to steal a bunch of games, consoles, movies, and snacks from the store and rental place connected to it. He completely destroyed the store in the process of it, too. You would have thought a bunch of frightened deers had been let loose in there. The nice thing was that he also decided to bleed all over the store because he cut his stomach pretty bad on the top of the fence that separated our stores. I stood around as the police did their final sweep and answered a bunch of super fun questions from the officer then went home and fell asleep probably around 4:30.

The next morning at 10, I got a frantic call from my opener saying someone broke in. Apparently, he didn’t get my text message or anything. Told him we already knew and he went on to continue working. Noon rolled around and my DM calls to let me know they didn’t get anything that was really useful, but the guy who robbed us also robbed the grocery store nearby for alcohol and ace bandages.

Fast forward a week, and we have decided we were just out of luck when it came to the merchandise. While doing some video editing on my laptop for a promo video, I hear a ruckus outside the store. I look out and a woman who is probably in her late 50’s, 5’4, and maybe 120 pounds is screaming at the car. Suddenly, she goes to the passenger door and rips it open to yell at the guy in the seat. She yanks her 17 year old, 6’2, 250lb son out of the car by the ear and drags him into the store. We will call her AM for angry mom. He will go by T for thief. I will be playing the role of myself and my costar will be OSM for other store manager.

AM: Well get on with it, lets get this done. T: No, mom, please. (through tears) AM: You made a man’s decision, now be a man! T: I’m so sorry, mom, I love you. Me: Ma’am can I… T: I’M SORRY I STOLE FROM YOU GUYS! Me: Um…. AM: Boy, you better do better than that! T: It was me I robbed you guys. I’m so so sorry. Please don’t call the cops. I’m really sorry. You can have the games back I brought them.

(He had a trash bag of our stuff but at this point I’m trying not to laugh) OSM: We have to call the police. T: OH GOD NO! MOM PLEASE HELP! AM: No. You decided to do this so you will face the consequences. He continued to beg as we dialed 911. He tried to get up and move towards the door but his mom got in the way of him and smacked him until he crumpled. The cops came and arrested him. When they entered, the mom turned over the gun he used to rob the grocery store.

