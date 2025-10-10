A Traveler With Severe Allergies Asked To Board Her Plane Early So She Could Clean Her Seat

I’ve never about someone like this boarding a flight early, but it does make a lot of sense.

A TikTokker named Mia posted a video and showed viewers how she asked airline workers to let her board a flight early because of a medical condition.

Mia asked an airline worker at her gate if she could board the flight early to wipe down her seat because she has severe food allergies.

The worker agreed and Mia got on the flight early.

The TikTokker wore a mask on her flight and she told a flight attendant that she had EpiPens with her in case she had an allergic reaction to anything.

The video then pans to her detailing what it’s like traveling with her severe food allergies. She’s walking through the aisle of the plane, still wearing a mask.

The flight attendant told her to make sure that her EpiPen was easily accessible and she told her, “I have a face mask just to be safe, but I took like a bunch of Zyrtec today and everything.”

Mia told fellow allergy sufferers that they should advocate for themselves when traveling so people around them know about their condition.

Take a look at the video.

@allergieswithmia Replying to @rhodylover this is how i travel with food allergies. If you have food allergies and live in the United States, you are by law protected my the ADA (American Disabilities Act.) If the airline is giving you a hard time, i would consider talking to the manager or someone higher up, i know its not ideal and it can be scary, but its so important to advocate for yourself!! #foodallergies #foodallergyawareness #severefoodallergies #foodallergyanxiety #dietaryrestrictions #traveling ♬ original sound – allergieswithmia

It’s good to know that airlines are accommodating some people when they need it.

