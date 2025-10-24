A Walgreens Customer Found Out That Candy Is Now Locked Up At The Store. – ‘The sweet treats are literally in jail.’

Going shopping these days isn’t as fun as it used to be, huh?

You can say that again!

And this woman knows all about it…

Her name is Juliet and she posted a video on TikTok and talked about why she was surprised on a recent shopping trip to a Walgreens store.

Juliet said, “I’m just trying to get a sweet treat, and the sweet treats are literally in jail.”

The TikTokker then showed viewers why she was worked up…

All the candy was locked up in the store!

Juliet asked for help from an employee and a voice could be heard over the store’s PA system saying, “Customer service needed in the candy department.”

They did her dirty!

Check out the video.

And here’s what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person was shocked.

Another individual chimed in.

And this TikTokker shared their thoughts.

What are stores gonna lock up next…?

If you liked that story, check out this video from a former Chipotle employee who reveals how the company cheats customers out of food.