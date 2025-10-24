October 24, 2025 at 8:49 am

A Walgreens Customer Found Out That Candy Is Now Locked Up At The Store. – ‘The sweet treats are literally in jail.’

by Matthew Gilligan

woman talking about store security

TikTok/@avgpickleball_gal

Going shopping these days isn’t as fun as it used to be, huh?

You can say that again!

And this woman knows all about it…

Her name is Juliet and she posted a video on TikTok and talked about why she was surprised on a recent shopping trip to a Walgreens store.

woman in a store

TikTok/@avgpickleball_gal

Juliet said, “I’m just trying to get a sweet treat, and the sweet treats are literally in jail.”

The TikTokker then showed viewers why she was worked up…

All the candy was locked up in the store!

m&s locked up in a store

TikTok/@avgpickleball_gal

Juliet asked for help from an employee and a voice could be heard over the store’s PA system saying, “Customer service needed in the candy department.”

They did her dirty!

woman in a store

TikTok/@avgpickleball_gal

Check out the video.

@avgpickleball_gal

Announcing to everyone in the store that I need a sweet treat lol #sweettreat #somethingsweet

♬ original sound – Juliet

And here’s what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person was shocked.

Screenshot 2025 08 25 at 1.41.12 PM A Walgreens Customer Found Out That Candy Is Now Locked Up At The Store. The sweet treats are literally in jail.

Another individual chimed in.

Screenshot 2025 08 25 at 1.41.19 PM A Walgreens Customer Found Out That Candy Is Now Locked Up At The Store. The sweet treats are literally in jail.

And this TikTokker shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2025 08 25 at 1.41.40 PM A Walgreens Customer Found Out That Candy Is Now Locked Up At The Store. The sweet treats are literally in jail.

What are stores gonna lock up next…?

If you liked that story, check out this video from a former Chipotle employee who reveals how the company cheats customers out of food.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter