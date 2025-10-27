A Worker Was Confronted By A Pushy Construction Contractor Who Tried To Tell Him What To Do, But He Told Him He Was Wrong And Put Him In His Place

Some folks just think they run the world…

Grumpy construction contractor yells at me cause he be power trippin’. “I work a job as a service technician, and I went to a new building that needed some warranty work done. It had been officially handed over to the owners, which is a hotel. The contractors were still running about doing deficiencies and odds and ends, but the hotel staff was on site training and such.

I used to work for construction companies all the time, and I disliked it because of the semantics of it all. They would be a stickler for rules inside the property at all times, but when it suited them, they would bend the rules. I can’t stand that. Anyhow, this building had a door close to where I was working and I propped it open to go to my truck, maybe 20 feet from the door itself, a five second walk. First contractor, head honcho on site, comes out and sees me on the phone out there and asks if I propped the door open. The thing is, there was another door propped open just on the other end of the hallway, but it lead to a loading bay away from the street, it was okay to have that one open because there was a worker there. Semantics.

I said, “yes just loading tools right now but I don’t wanna walk all the way around the building as I have a lot of tools to bring in.” This guy was reasonable and he said, “sure son, not a problem just please remember to close the door, we don’t want a hooligan coming and stealing a TV or something.” No problem, I can do this for you. I told him I’m not just a laborer, who have the reputation for not being the smartest of people, but I’m a decently smart technician in a complicated trade. He laughs and goes alright, that makes me feel better. Plus he called me son, so that was nice. hH says, “alright, as long as you’re in sight of that door and you aren’t walking away you can prop it open.” Cut to maybe ten minutes later and I’m on the phone outside (no reception in the building), in clear view of the door, and his sidekick foreman guy is there, young dude, small tiny guy, who tried hella hard to compensate. I could hear the way he was talking to his employees the dude’s a jerk.

I come inside as he’s walking towards me and he goes, “HEY! DON’T PROP THAT DOOR OPEN! GOT IT?” I didn’t like being yelled at, so I simply said, “I’m right here, don’t worry no one’s getting in, I spoke with your boss he said it’s cool.” He stops, all bewildered and such and responds with, “DO NOT OPEN THAT DOOR AGAIN.” I asked him why he was yelling, and he goes, “Hey, you listen to me when you’re on this site, do you understand? I’m the boss and I don’t want you questioning me again.” This is where I goofed, I wasn’t wearing my company shirt cause it was hot in the room I was working in, I was a crawlspace above a kitchen, just had on a tee-shirt.

I simply looked at that guy and said, “A) don’t yell at me or speak to me like that again, B) I’m here on behest of the owners. I do not work for you guys in any shape or form. If you have a problem with me go run to your boss, or go to the owners and go tattle on me.” He stopped and tried to say something, but you know when you’ve got someone dead to rights and they kinda just try to say something? Exactly this. This guy didn’t know what to do at all. He eventually just walked away and I chuckled to myself. That was a great feeling. Where you don’t answer to someone, when you don’t represent the company to them. They can’t say **** to you, you’re working for the owners directly, and it’s not gonna reflect negatively on your company to say hey don’t yell at me. I swear some peoples lives suck so much that this is how the feel in control of your lives.”

