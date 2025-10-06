They Said He Had To Show His ID To Purchase A Vape, And This Customer Got Irate And Began Screaming At The Employee

When you work in retail, you can count on the fact that some customers won’t like your store’s policy and they will take it out on you.

What would you do if a customer didn’t want to show you ID when purchasing a vape even though that was your store policy?

That is what happened to the worker in this story, but he stood his ground even while the customer was yelling and swearing at him.

Let’s read the whole story.

Problematic man from previous story returned, madder than before. A while ago I posted about a dude who got mad about the price of Vuse vapes, insisting that the 4 pack is cheaper and cursing me out etc etc. He came in about twenty minutes ago and honestly I am laughing over what happened.

Sometimes stores are out of stock, no big deal.

So, we are out of the specific pack he always gets. I told him he can try the main store across the parking lot to see if they still have any in stock. And he responded with a lovely “forget that.” To set the mood and got a different pack.

This is a good policy.

Now we’re supposed to id EVERYONE no matter how old they look or if they are regulars. I was still running on the previous jobs policy of “if they look over 40 don’t Id” when I saw him last, but after chatting with some managers and older employees about it and nah, I am supposed to check everyone’s. No exception. I get it’s frustrating but majority of my customers have no problems with it.

Why is it a big deal to just show the ID?

Which is where the problem came in. I asked for his id, he started swearing and saying I had to be kidding. I told him not, and that management said that’s the policy.

Him: You’re the only one who ever does, no one else does!!

Just show your ID man!

Me: Well, I will let management know that my coworkers up here aren’t, as inconsistency in rules can causes unnecessary problems.

Him: you never IDd me before!! Me: I had not had you as a customer since management told me we have to do this.

This guy is just nothing but trouble.

Some back and forth, he kept cursing, usual how dare I spiel as he brought out his ID. I went to take it so I could type it in and he snatched it back. “You can look but you’re not touching it!” Problem is his hand was shaking so bad I couldn’t read it. Which like I get he can’t help that, no shame in it. I told him i can’t read it and he flipped it over to be scanned, I calmly explained our registers can’t scan them. He cursed some more, and I had to squint to try and read it. Typed it in, he kept swearing the whole time.

What a kind and professional worker.

As I’m bagging his stuff I apologize that our store policy inconvenienced him. He cursed more “forget your policy!!” And mind you I’m staying surprisingly calm throughout this (the verbal abuse from customers at the old job trained me well) and he was always screaming about how he’ll go shop somewhere else when it came to the price of Vuse.

Ok, this isn’t the ideal thing to say, but it isn’t a big deal.

So I, calmly, went “I am sorry that you do not like our policy regarding IDs, but you are welcome to shop elsewhere if there are stores that work better for you.”

Which is a pretty innocuous statement. He demanded to know who the manager is. Then blows up and demands to know the main manager, I tell him.

He is playing it smart.

He demands to know my name so I straight faced told him “Bob” cause I’m not giving him my real name. And then he stormed off saying he’s talking to management about this unprofessional attitude and that I have terrible customer service blah blah blah.

I’m not concerned. If the main store calls I’ll explain to them, but I doubt he’ll actually confront a manager. Otherwise I am no longer going to be selling to him since this is not the first time he’s blown up at me and cursed me out for following store policy.

You have to wonder how people like this get through life, constantly angry for stupid little reasons.

Let’s see what the people in the comments on Reddit say about it.

Ohh, what a threat.

I think this commenter is right.

It is a nice compliment.

Right, he had it right on him.

Some people will complain about everything.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.