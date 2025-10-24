All The Locations In Monopoly Are Based On One Real City And A Whole Bunch Of People Are Just Now Realizing That

You might have heard that Monopoly, ironically, is a rip-off of “The Landlord Game,” which was a sort of educational illustration meant to show people how systems of capitalism tend toward hoarding all the wealth upward.

That is, after all, how the game always goes. One person ends up with everything, everyone else ends up with nothing, and you don’t speak to your family for three days.

But here’s something you might NOT have heard, even though it’s far more basic, and it comes to us from TikTok user @chiefgirlbossjaa:

“This is your reminder that Monopoly is based on Atlantic City. Like all the street names. Every time I come down here, these roads sound so familiar.”

“Pacific. Atlantic Ave. Baltic. Park Place right here.”

“Look, Indiana Avenue.”

“Atlantic City is literally just Monopoly land, okay?”

Still comes as news to a lot of people!

And apparently we’re turning it into real life?

Even “locals” weren’t aware.

You can play the game for real!

Just remember that means most of us lose.

