Amusement Park Worker Enforced Safety Rules, So Furious Guest Flashed An FBI Badge And Tried To Intimidate Them

Theme parks can attract all kinds of personalities, and sometimes the guests are even wilder than the rides.

One worker learned that firsthand when a man claiming to be FBI decided rules didn’t apply to him.

Angry (Possible?) FBI agent I work in the retail department at an amusement park. So I’m doubled down with amusement park guests and the joy of retail. Little setup: It’s raining and my store is right next to an exit for a ride. F = FBI agent

M = Me

S = Supervisor

CW = Coworker

Soon the employee notices a man doing something he shouldn’t.

M: Sir, you can’t hop that fence, it’s an employee-only area! F: But my phone fell out of my pocket on the ride! M: I’m sorry, but that’s park policy. Do I need to call security?

This guy claims to have a valid excuse.

F: Hops back over fence and proceeds to walk towards me Let me show you something before I say anything else. M: Okay? F: Shows me a convincing badge with corresponding Federal ID

But the rules still stand.

M: I’m sorry, but that’s for employees only and I can’t let you hop that fence. I’d have to call security. What you can do is file a complaint with lost and found. F: But I’m FBI! I NEED that phone for work. You can’t do anything for me.

The employee doesn’t budge.

M: Sorry sir. You’ll have to file a lost item with lost and found. F: Fine! Angrily walks away It starts pouring. S: Hey M, we are closing the store because of the storm. CW is with her.

So the employee tells their coworker what just happened and they proceed to joke around.

M: Hey, so you’re not going to believe what just happened. I proceed to tell the story S: Wow, that’s crazy. Let’s finish closing up. CW: So M, have you already scheduled your incoming water boarding?

This guy does look pretty intimidating.

M: Yeah, next Tuesday man! Sees FBI guy walking over as we finish closing Um, that’s FBI guy. (He was super muscular and terrifying-looking) S: Run, run, run!

The man tried to pull rank with a questionable badge, but at the end of the day, he had to follow the same rules as everyone else.

In the end, the “FBI agent” never got his phone back, but the employees walked away with a story they’ll be laughing about for years.

Sometimes the best thrill in the park happens off the rides.

