An Australian Man Needed Help With American Money In A Store, And What Followed Was A Wholesome And Kind Interaction

Fewer things can make you feel like a stranger in a strange land than spending time in another country’s retail spot.

One guy recently took to Reddit to share a wholesome experience he had with a tourist, here are the details.

An Australian Walks into an American Grocery Store

The other day I was on register, zipping customers through the express lanes. It’s Labor Day weekend in a major beach vacation spot, so you can imagine, it was just a little bit busy for us.

A nightmare is what one would imagine.

An middle-aged couple comes up to my register, just two items, coming to just over $2. I gave my spiel, and was conversing while I rang, noticing the distinct Australian accent.

One of the best accents to be sure.

At the end of the order, the man pulls out his wallet. Foreigners always pay cash, and usually with plenty of coins. It was the absolute most adorable thing in this world. Watching a 45-ish y/o man counting money like a little kid, it just made me smile.

One of those wholesome human moments.

Only stopping once to check the difference between a dime and a penny, he handed over his little coin pile, waiting for me to double count him. He was right on, and he just seemed so proud that he got the money right, it just made me smile. In a weekend of mostly awful tourists, I just wanted to share a little happy story with you all! Nothing big, but just makes me smile.

