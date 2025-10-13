October 13, 2025 at 6:48 am

An Electronic Music Fan Spent $16,000 On A Trip To The Tomorrowland Festival And The Main Stage Burned Down

by Matthew Gilligan

woman talking to tiktokkers

TikTok/@buckybarnicals

Jeez, talk about a letdown…

A TikTokker named Emily posted a video and expressed her disappointment after learning that there was a serious snafu with a festival she’d been planning to attend for a long time.

woman talking to tiktokkers

TikTok/@buckybarnicals

The festival called Tomorrowland took place in Belgium and Emily wrote in a text overlay, “I leave on Monday and have been looking forward to this trip for 13 years, and have 16k already spent and invested, and now the MainStage is burnt down.”

woman with an exasperated expression

TikTok/@buckybarnicals

In the video’s caption, Emily wrote, “I would like to clarify it’s 16k split between 2 people who have saved and waited and worked for this for a long long time.”

Well, that sucks for her…

woman talking to tiktok viewers

TikTok/@buckybarnicals

Check out the video.

@buckybarnicals

I would like to clarify it’s 16k split between 2 people who have saved and waited and worked for this for a long long time. @Tomorrowland #tomorrowland #ravetok #belgium #eurotrip #rave #raver #europe #fire

♬ original sound – directedbynikita

Let’s see what viewers had to say about this.

This person was shocked.

Screenshot 2025 09 06 at 8.24.12 AM An Electronic Music Fan Spent $16,000 On A Trip To The Tomorrowland Festival And The Main Stage Burned Down

Another viewer spoke up.

Screenshot 2025 09 06 at 8.24.22 AM An Electronic Music Fan Spent $16,000 On A Trip To The Tomorrowland Festival And The Main Stage Burned Down

And this individual didn’t hold back.

Screenshot 2025 09 06 at 8.24.56 AM An Electronic Music Fan Spent $16,000 On A Trip To The Tomorrowland Festival And The Main Stage Burned Down

Well, that’s a bummer…

If you liked that story, check out this video from a former Chipotle employee who reveals how the company cheats customers out of food.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter