Off-Duty Bus Driver Got Yelled At By A Rider Because The Person Driving The Bus Took A Wrong Turn, And She Accused Them Of Putting The Bus On Auto-Pilot

I got yelled at when the bus took a wrong turn. “I’m a bus driver in a city where three bus companies share the lines under an umbrella corporation. People in the city think that corporation owns all the buses, and employs all the drivers, but they only own the routes and rent them out to the three bus companies. Because, why make it simple?

Anyway, I was finished with my shift and on my way home. Going by bus in a bus driver uniform is free, so of course I’d rather go by bus than walking. All the drivers in the city are friendly even though we work for different bus companies, so I usually stand up front and chat with the driver on my way home. One day last winter I was tired so I sat down in the middle of the bus, just trying to stay awake so I didn’t miss my stop. I work evenings, so it was around midnight and I had worked six days in a row looking forward to a couple of days off. The bus took a wrong turn. This happens sometimes as we drive several different lines, and many of them follow the same roads part of the time.

The lady sitting next to me looked at me with a “Whatcha gonna do?” look on her face. I looked back at her and shrugged before I removed my headset to see what she was saying. “You’re going the wrong way!” she said. I’m like “Yeah, I don’t mind sitting this way when I’m a passenger” as I though she meant that I’m sitting with my back towards the front. “No,” she say, “this is the wrong way, you need to turn around!” Now I’m like “Lady, do you think I’m sitting here, in the middle of the bus, with my back to the traffic listening to music while driving the bus?”

And she replies: “Y’all got autopilot. Lazy people never admitting when you do anything wrong” I didn’t know how to reply, so I stood up and said “I’ll turn the bus around ma’am. And then I’ll go sit in the back so I’ll be the last one there” because I didn’t know what to say. The few other passengers had a laugh though, and the actual driver managed to get back on track without much delay, so I got home eventually.”

