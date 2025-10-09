Birthday Girl Is Planning Her Family Dinner To Celebrate, But Her Mom Wants Her To Choose A Cheap Restaurant Despite All Of Her Previous Generosity

Being generous is lovely, as long as you receive generosity in return.

What do you if that doesn’t happen? See why this woman is feeling let down.

AITA: For wanting to cancel my birthday dinner? I’m a foodie and love trying to new restaurants in the city. I always invite my family (senior mom on a fixed income and i have 2 siblings in their late 30s with full-time jobs, one of my siblings is married.) I never had an issue for paying for their meal.

She is very generous.

I love brunch and have always taken them out during the holidays for brunch at the fancy hotels. I always pay, and have never asked for them to pay for themselves cause they are joining my on something I love to do. My birthday is coming up and my family has been asking me where I wanted to go. I suggested a restaurant that would be mid-range pricewise. When I told my mom she asked me who was paying for the meal. I told her I wasn’t sure, but if they needed me to pay I would.

Her answer and other actions really rub her the wrong way.

She told me to figure out who’s paying and decide on a restaurant based on that.

I feel like it’s my birthday and seeming how I pay ALL the other times we go out someone else would be ok paying the bill? Or we could split if it’s an issue? What got me, is that one of my siblings birthday is a week after mine. My mom keeps going on about how shes going to treat them for breakfast that day and never even asked who’s paying for the family dinner for them. This whole situation has made me just want to cancel my birthday dinner with the family. AITA?

Here is what folks are saying.

I’d probably cancel, too.

Feeling used is the worst. How sad.

Good point. It’s still sad, though.

That sounds uncomfortable.

Wow harsh.

I have no problem dining out alone. Maybe she’ll like it!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.