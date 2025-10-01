Bizarre Customer Boasts About Her Unhinged Behavior To A Previous Employee, And Expects Everybody To Accept Her Expired ID

Sometimes, people just can’t read the room.

Customer brags about yelling at my coworker My store has a policy to it; for alcohol, nicotine, and tobacco products, we [check] everyone no exception. Says so right on the doors and beside the card readers. Doesn’t matter if you look like you’re three or three hundred, we take your id, check the picture, check the expiration date, and punch in the DOB.

If you don’t have a form of ID or present an invalid one, we can’t sell you smokes or beer. Do I understand why it might annoy older customers? Yes. It’s a bit overkill. But I don’t make the rules and I am not going to risk my job for a bunch of strangers who didn’t bring their ID.

My store is also a part of a larger grocery store. I work in the small corner convenience / gas station, rest of my coworkers work across the parking lot in the main store. And this story pertains both to mine and the main store.

I was doing my shift all on my lonesome, when in comes this woman already looking to be in a foul mood. She bought some lottery tickets and passed me her ID. Which, to note, there’s a difference between the registers in the main store and the one I work in.

The main stores you scan the IDs, in mine we have to type it in manually. So that’s what I did. And as I was typing the numbers she demanded that I not scan the card. Weird, but okay. I’m already putting the birth date in so no issue. I hand her card back and let her know that we actually can’t scan cards at this register. I figured that was the end of it.

The woman went right into how the main store refused to sell her beer. She gave the girl working the register (who she called a “red-haired b—ch” so yeah, not a good start) her card, and how the employee refused to type the card in manually and scanned it instead. I tried to calm things back down and explained that by policy the main store is supposed to scan the IDs.

Nope, lady insisted that they typed her card in before, and maybe they did. But her card was expired so the girl refused to sell her anything, and how she justified it as how she could lose her job, which she can since company policies and whatnot.

For some reason, this lady basically bragged to me about how she told my coworker that “you should be fired,” among other things such as calling her names because how dare she not accept this woman’s expired ID.

I had noticed, when I was putting her card in for the tickets, that it expired early 2022, which makes it illegal (at least here) to use. But, since the stores rules don’t explicitly say we’re as strict about the ids with lottery tickets as we are alcohol and cigarettes, I let it slide cause I hadn’t wanted to make a fuss about it when I rang her up at the time. Now, I wished I’d told her I can’t sell to her. I don’t know why she thought telling an employee how she screamed at another employee was a good thing to do, but as soon as she left, I had to call management, check with them to see if she’s even allowed to shop here, if that’s how she treats employees who don’t let her have her way.

She’s apparently done this before, and if she causes another scene at either stores, she’ll be banned. Seriously, though what is it about going to stores that makes people act so toxic?

This woman’s behavior toward service workers is appalling.’

