Bowling Alley Owner Takes Over The Business From His 83-Year-Old Father, But When The Father Expects To Bowl For Free Without Helping, He Considers Putting A Stop To It

Mixing family with business almost always leads to complications.

What would you do if your father handed you a struggling bowling alley, then expected you to let him play for free every month without helping out?

Would you go along with it because he’s your father?

Or would you finally put your foot down and ask him to contribute?

In the following story, one bowling alley owner finds himself in this very situation and is unsure what to do.

Here’s what’s going on.

AITA for not allowing my father to bowl for free? My father gave me a bowling alley—well, sort of. He had already signed a 5-year lease and didn’t want to use it anymore. It’s a tiny bowling alley that barely makes any money, and I am still not entirely sure if I should’ve taken it, but after managing it on and off for years, I decided that it’s what I know how to do best and that it may be a good move for me. To be clear, there was no buyer to be found, and if I didn’t take it, he would’ve kept running it, and he very much didn’t want to. And it probably would’ve ruined him. I’ll touch on that later.

He wants it to a fair deal.

Part of the deal was that he’d loan me some money to get my feet off the ground. He rescinded this offer after the sale went through. Now he has wasted all that money, like he’s done throughout his life as a computer programmer who made 150k per year for 40 years. Like always, he is struggling financially and will likely expect help from me. That certainly won’t happen, as I’m barely making it by myself, but he also wants to bowl here for free while offering nothing in return. When I ask him to fill in, hand out bowling shoes, and just do what he can, he acts like he’s doing me a huge lifesaving favor when I’m allowing him about $400 per month in free bowling. He is 83 with atherosclerosis and needs a triple bypass. He would’ve **** had I not taken the business off his hands. AITA?

Yikes! It’s easy to see both sides, but it is his father, after all.

Let’s see how the folks over at Reddit feel about this whole thing.

