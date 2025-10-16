Boyfriend And Girlfriend Start A YouTube Channel As A Hobby, But When They Break Up, Neither Of Them Wants The Video Equipment

Imagine deciding to start a YouTube channel with your significant other as a fun way to spend time together.

Before you got started, you might need to invest in some video equipment.

If you later broke up, who would own the video equipment?

In this story, one man is arguing with his ex about the video equipment they bought for their YouTube channel.

Let’s read all the details.

AITA for refusing to pay my ex for video equipment we bought together? I (29M) and my ex (27F) broke up a few months ago back in May. Turns out she was quite abusive and controlling to me, and I had had enough and ended things. I’ll spare the details as it’s not really relevant. Anyway, over the course of our relationship, we tried out several hobbies. One of these was going to be a YouTube channel of us as a couple doing talking head style videos. We made a few videos but it never really took off.

Some of her video equipment is still at his place.

She left some stuff at my place, including some video equipment. There’s some lighting, and some audio equipment, and a tripod etc. The total cost of this is around $500. At the time of purchasing this equipment, we split the cost 50/50. So I have around $250 invested in it, and so does she.

She doesn’t actually want the video equipment.

She said that she will come by to pick up her stuff, but she doesn’t want the video equipment, as she doesn’t really have the space for it, and it’s a sad reminder of me breaking her heart. She did say that because she doesn’t want it, she wants me to pay her the half she has invested in it, and is demanding I give her $250.

He doesn’t want it either.

I refused this, as I don’t feel it’s fair to force the financial burden onto me, as I don’t want the equipment either. I offered to give her the equipment, and she wouldn’t have to pay me for it, but she’s refusing that offer. Am I a jerk for refusing to pay her the $250 for this equipment that neither of us want?

