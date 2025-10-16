Boyfriend Joins His Girlfriend For A Special Group Dinner To Celebrate Her Birthday, But When He Sees Her Interacting With A Man From Work, He Leaves Early

I don’t really like the terms “work husband” and “work wife.” It especially seems disrespectful if either person is in a committed relationship outside of work.

While I get that it’s mainly harmless, how close is too close?

In this story, one man sits next to his girlfriend’s “work husband” at a dinner in honor of his girlfriend’s birthday, and he was pretty uncomfortable with how close they are.

Let’s read the whole story to see who was out of line.

AITA for walking out of my girlfriend’s birthday dinner after she made me sit next to her “work husband”? My girlfriend (26F) and I (28M) have been together almost 3 years. Last weekend was her birthday, and she invited about 15 people to a nice dinner. I got there a little late because of traffic, and when I arrived, she had already “arranged” the seating. She put me at the far end of the table, and sitting right next to her was her so-called “work husband.” I’ve met the guy a few times, and while he’s polite, it’s obvious he has a thing for her. They text a lot, share inside jokes, and she always insists “it’s just playful.”

She might have a thing for him too.

Throughout the dinner, she was laughing with him, leaning in close, touching his arm — all the stuff you’d expect from a couple. I was basically ignored at the other end of the table. One of her friends even asked me if I was “okay with how close they are,” which made me feel like a complete fool.

To say he wasn’t enjoying the evening would be an understatement.

After about an hour, I got up, quietly paid for my meal, and left. I didn’t make a scene, I just didn’t want to sit there being disrespected on her birthday of all days. Later, she blew up at me for “ruining the night” and embarrassing her in front of everyone. She says I overreacted and that it was just harmless fun.

He’s not sure if she’s right.

But honestly, it felt like a giant slap in the face. Her friends are divided — some say I was right to leave, others say I made it about me instead of letting her enjoy her night. So… AITA for walking out?

Her relationship with her “work husband” is a little too close.

He might want to consider breaking up with her.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This person thinks the girlfriend should be embarrassed.

Another person offers a suggestion about how to find a new girlfriend.

She owes him an apology.

A married woman weighs in.

This relationship isn’t going to last.

