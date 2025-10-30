Boyfriend Hid His Girlfriend’s Contact Lenses So She’d Wear Glasses, But He Doesn’t Think She Understands It’s For Her Health
Sometimes the people we love make choices that clearly hurt them but won’t listen when we try to step in.
So, what would you do if your partner kept wearing contact lenses even though they left her eyes red, itchy, and painful?
Would you respect her choice, even if it worried you? Or would you step in and make the contacts disappear?
In the following story, one boyfriend finds himself in this exact situation and just wants his girlfriend to listen.
Here’s what’s going on.
WIBTA if I hid my GF’s contact lenses again?
I (24M) live with my girlfriend Lena (23F).
She’s doing her master’s right now, which means she has classes most mornings/early afternoons (usually 8–1 or 2), and then she works from home most evenings (like 5–9).
I also work from home full-time, so I see her routine every day.
The thing is, her eyes are constantly suffering. She wears contacts to class, and by the time she comes home, they’ve made her eyes super red and irritated.
Then, when she switches to her glasses, they calm down, but the second she has a video call in the evening, she takes the glasses off because she feels self-conscious.
She has a lot of problems with her eyes, but doesn’t feel comfortable wearing glasses.
Within half an hour, her eyes are itchy and irritated again, and sometimes, she ends up with migraines from looking at a screen without glasses.
She also gets allergies a lot, so she wakes up with watery eyes.
She insists on it because she doesn’t like how she looks in glasses. She refuses to leave the house with her glasses on.
For the record, she’s gorgeous, glasses or not. She’s the prettiest girl.
Before dinner, he hid her contacts so she couldn’t wear them.
I don’t think she realizes how bad it is. She thinks itchy eyes are normal, and I’m honestly worried she’ll scratch a cornea.
She has eye drops that help, but normally, I have to really bully her into using them because they leave a bad taste in her mouth.
On Friday, her eyes were already itchy, but she didn’t have any evening calls, so they settled down.
That night, we had dinner plans, and while she was rushing to get ready, her eyes were itchy from the eyeliner she used. I knew the second she put her contacts in, it would get worse, so I hid them.
Now, he’s thinking about doing it again.
She grabbed her glasses before we left, but didn’t put them on while we were out, except to read the menu.
I know it was sneaky, but I swear it was in her best interest. Her eyes need a break, and I feel like if I don’t intervene, she’ll just keep hurting herself.
So, what if I did this again? Not every week, but on the occasion when her eyes are really bad? I’m not really sure what else I can do to help her.
AITA?
Yikes! It’s easy to see that he’s coming from a good place, but this may not be a good idea.
Let’s check out what the readers over at Reddit think about him hiding his girlfriend’s contacts.
This reader thinks he should just encourage her to see an eye doctor.
Maybe this is the advice she needs.
Yet another person who suggests he just go the better route.
For this person, he’s displaying bad character.
He should not do it again. He’d be better off finding new advice or, at the very least, a different approach to the subject.
