Bride Insisted Her Dog Be Part Of Her Wedding Ceremony, But Her Allergic Brother-In-Law Was Forced To Choose Between Family And His Health

Love may conquer many things, but it doesn’t cure allergies.

One man is excited to attend his brother’s wedding, but his future sister-in-law insisted on her golden retriever being a part of the ceremony.

But when he reminded his family he was insanely allergic to this dog, it turned a happy moment into a painful dilemma.

AITA for refusing to attend my brother’s wedding if his fiancée’s dog is there? My older brother is getting married next month. The issue is his fiancée insists on bringing her golden retriever to the ceremony and reception, even though it’ll be held at an indoor banquet hall.

So he let his family know that this was crossing a big boundary for him.

I’ve always been honest about my severe dog allergy (hives). I told her months ago, kindly, that I wouldn’t be able to stay if the dog was present.

But his family actively vilified him for stating his feelings.

She brushed it off, saying he’s family too and that I could just take allergy meds. Last week, my brother called in tears, saying his fiancée feels I’m trying to ruin her day. Now his future in-laws think I hate dogs and am being selfish. He asked if I would just deal for a few hours because it’s too late to change plans.

He’s starting to feel like his family doesn’t care at all about his health.

I’m hurt, and I love my brother, and I was looking forward to standing beside him. But I also don’t want to spend the whole night sneezing and wheezing—or, worst case, end up needing an EpiPen. My parents say I should suck it up for family. So I offered to be present for the rehearsal photos and everything else, but they say the wedding won’t be the same without me.

He’s not sure how to proceed from here.

Honestly, I’m so sad. It’s his big day, but I also think my health matters. AITA for saying I won’t attend if the dog is there?

The only question now is whether his absence will speak louder than his presence.

What did Reddit think?

They claimed it was all about family, but no one seemed to care about his side of things.

In the end, he had to look out for himself, because it was clear no one else would.

