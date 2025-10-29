October 28, 2025 at 9:35 pm

Bride-To-Be Set A Dress Code For Her Engagement Party, And When A Couple Of Guests Didn’t Follow It, She Removed Their Photos

by Ashley Ashbee

A table at a dinner party

Pexels/Reddit

Dress codes may seem frivolous, but they tend to serve a purpose. If you don’t want to follow a dress code, it’s best to not attend that event.

What would you do if you set a dress code for an event but a few guests didn’t follow it? Would you let it go or confront them?

In this story, a bride-to-be got back at a couple gone rogue with the dress code.

Let’s see how the story plays out.

AITAH for quietly removing photos of a guest from our Engagement Party?

It was my Engagement Party recently and I told guests to avoid white, cream and light neutral colours.

When I arrived, I saw a guest and her partner in head to toe cream almost white.

They were friends of a friend.

I didn’t say anything on the night as i didn’t want to cause a scene.

But, she got back at them.

Instead, I removed their photos quietly.

I found out the friend got a hold of the photos posted them with a sarcastic comment.

Did she do anything wrong, or did the guests deserve to have their photos removed?

Here is what folks are saying on Reddit.

Coming uninvited is super tacky.

Screenshot 2025 09 30 at 8.39.23 AM Bride To Be Set A Dress Code For Her Engagement Party, And When A Couple Of Guests Didnt Follow It, She Removed Their Photos

It makes sense, actually.

Screenshot 2025 09 30 at 8.40.34 AM Bride To Be Set A Dress Code For Her Engagement Party, And When A Couple Of Guests Didnt Follow It, She Removed Their Photos

Antagonistic much? They were.

Screenshot 2025 09 30 at 8.40.48 AM Bride To Be Set A Dress Code For Her Engagement Party, And When A Couple Of Guests Didnt Follow It, She Removed Their Photos

I’m not a fan, but it makes sense for photography.

Screenshot 2025 09 30 at 8.41.47 AM Bride To Be Set A Dress Code For Her Engagement Party, And When A Couple Of Guests Didnt Follow It, She Removed Their Photos

It’s common sense.

Screenshot 2025 09 30 at 8.42.20 AM Bride To Be Set A Dress Code For Her Engagement Party, And When A Couple Of Guests Didnt Follow It, She Removed Their Photos

What were they thinking?!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter