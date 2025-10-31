Bride Told Her Groom That Trying To Lift Her On Their Wedding Day Was A Bad Idea, But He Did It Anyway And It Left Her Feeling Mortified

When it comes to weddings, pleasing the bride is the best way to go.

This bride had shot down her groom’s idea to lift her during their first dance because she weighs significantly more than him. He did it anyway, which prompted her to call him an idiot.

AITA for calling my newlywed husband an idiot for trying to lift me up on my wedding day even though he succeeded ? I (29F) know that I’m an obese woman and I’m trying to lose weight. I had wanted to enjoy my wedding without obsessing about my weight. A few weeks ago, my then fiance (28M) had the idea of lifting me up Dirty Dancing style. I shot the idea down.

During our 1st dance at my wedding, my husband lifted me up in the traditional way a husband carries his new wife. My husband is thin and I’m over 1 1/2 his weight. It’s impressive that he could lift me like that without my cooperation but I just felt humiliated. I might be projecting but I felt like this made me seem like a freak. The fat bride that is hard to lift. I didn’t want my weight to have a focal point in my wedding. A lot of things in my life, my weight is become a focal weight.

On my wedding day, in a private conversation, my husband said we looked incredible on the dance floor. I told him I was mortified. He said but he successfully lift me. I mentioned that I had already said that I didn’t want him to lift me. He said but he was successful and that he didn’t fail as I had feared. I called him on idiot. Am I the jerk?

