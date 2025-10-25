Cashier Was Working A Closing Shift, But When A Customer Hadn’t Checked Out Yet, She Watched Her Manager Handle The Situation With A Clever Announcement

Good managers can make all the difference in a stressful work environment.

Imagine working a closing shift at a store, and even though the store is technically closed, there’s still a customer in the store shopping.

Would you patiently wait for the customer, or would you close your register?

In this story, a woman was working during a closing shift in a retail store and encountered this exact situation.

So, her manager stepped in with a clever solution.

Read the full story below to find out what happened.

Customer refusing to leave closed store I did a small stint at a chain of retail stores that were once very popular, but are closing a lot of their stores these days. I worked the closing shift there a lot. This one particular time, I could have hugged my manager. We closed at 9. At which point the cashier, that’s me, counts down the drawer and turns it in to the supervisor. Announcements are made every five minutes starting fifteen minutes before closing that we are about to close.

This woman learned that another lady was still shopping.

At 9, a customer comes to check out and says there is still a lady in the back shopping. My manager gets on the intercom and announces the store is now closed and asks that anyone still in the store please come up to check out. She continues making this announcement for ten minutes, and the lady still doesn’t come up.

Her manager told her to log out of the register and start counting the money in her drawer.

At this point, she tells me to log out of the register and count down my drawer. As I am doing this, she announces on the intercom: “All registers are now closed, and security is sweeping the building. Anyone found to be still here will be escorted out.”

The lady from the back ran as fast as she could.

I have never seen someone come running as fast as that lady. She had her arms full. But as she waited so long, we were not able to ring her out. The best part? We did not even have security. I really loved that manager. She could be hard on us, but she would not let anyone do us wrong.

That really does sound like a great manager! The customer shouldn’t have ignored the announcements.

Let’s see how others reacted to this story on Reddit.

This person shares an entertaining story.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Here’s a valid point from this person.

My managers do the same thing, says this user.

Finally, another honest opinion.

A good manager knows that closing times should be taken seriously.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.