Child Walks Up To An Employee At A Convenience Store, But The Conversation Quickly Turns Emotional And Tugs At Our Last Heart Strings

Imagine working at a convenience store when a mom and child walk in. That probably wouldn’t be at all unusual.

If the child thought you were a family member, would you play along, or would you need some clarification?

Keep reading to see how the employee in today’s story handles that sad and sweet situation.

The day I pretended to be someone’s dad The owner is a family friend and asked me if I could cover because they were short on staff. So, I think this counts on TFR. This takes place in a small convenient convenience store. There wasn’t much to do so I decided to walk around maybe reorganized misplaced items when suddenly a kid (maybe 3-4 years old) holds my hand. I kind of look around to see if someone lost their kid and then I see a young lady gave me a “go on” gesture. I’m a bit confused as what she wants me to do but whatever I was bored and this kid looked cooler than my friends. So I asked if he liked candy and asked which one he liked.

The kid didn’t talk at first, but then he said something he was not expecting.

He didn’t say anything and just pointed to some gummy worms. Me: That’s cool. Me too! I like the sour ones because I can make this face. sour face This made the kid laugh Boy: I love you daddy hugs me

He was confused.

TBH I freaked out a bit and thought this kid couldn’t possibly be mine as I looked over to the young lady she started tearing up. Me: I love you too, son The boy ran back to the lady The lady walks up to me and hugs me

She explained what happened.

Lady: I’m so sorry for that, my husband just passed away 2 days ago. This is the first time I saw him talk since that day. Me: I’m sorry for your loss Lady: Thank you They proceeded to leave. The boy is waving his gummy worms at me and I do the sour face and he does the same.

That is such a sad and sweet story. I wonder if he looked kind of like the boy’s dad.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This person praises him for what he did for the mom and boy.

Another person shares an alternative way of handling the situation that would’ve been, well, horrible.

This parent is tearing up.

A dad shares his thoughts.

That was a super sweet thing to do.

Thought that was satisfying? Check out what this employee did when their manager refused to pay for their time while they were traveling for business.