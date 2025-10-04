October 4, 2025 at 2:55 pm

Chili’s Customer Said It’s Cheaper To Eat There Than To A Fast Food Place Like Wendy’s

by Matthew Gilligan

Fast food just ain’t what it used to be, huh?

A TikTokker named Erin posted a video and told viewers that she thinks it’s now cheaper to eat at Chili’s than at Wendy’s.

Erin said, “These fast food places is not fast fooding like they once did.”

She added that she doesn’t need to go to Wendy’s anymore because she can get a $10 lunch with an appetizer, an entree, and a drink at Chili’s these days.

Erin said, “You might as well go to a good restaurant while your kids is gone to school. Go get the lunch price for the same thing you would have paid double for at dinner time. And you will be spending less money than you would spend in a fast food place. Free game.”

Check out the video.

Fast food is insane!! #fastfood #inflation #pricegouging #chilis #lunch #lunchdate #food #queenerin #theerinexperience #fypシ゚viral

This is how viewers reacted.

This person is convinced.

Another individual spoke up.

And this TikTokker weighed in.

Food prices are getting crazier by the day!

