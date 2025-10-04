Clothing Shopper Couldn’t Decided What To Buy, So She Hid Items To Prevent Other Customers From Buying Them First

A clothing store is a business and, to ensure profits, they have policies.

Unfortunately, a lot of customers disagree with them. Check out why this entitled customer had a problem.

Customers hiding items for later? Yesterday, I watched a woman come out of the dressing room with 4 dresses and put them behind a rack of different clothes. I approached her and offered to take them if she wasn’t interested, so I could put them back in the correct place.

The customer was civilized at first.

She said to me that she’s pretty sure she wants them; she just didn’t want to carry them with her while she did the rest of her shopping. They were the last ones in her size (from the clearance rack), so she was hiding them for when she came back later. She explained this to me as if it was a perfectly normal thing to do. Our store usually doesn’t “hold” items because we found that the vast majority of the time people don’t come back for them. I’m not sure if she knew this or not, but regardless we can’t have customers hiding things in the racks. I explained to her that if she wasn’t going to buy them now I needed to put them back where they belonged.

But that didn’t go over well…

She huffed at me and muttered the word “Ridiculous” under her breath before picking 1 of the 4 dresses to bring to the front for purchase. She left the other 3 where they were and I replaced them as she side-eyed me from the line. She didn’t come back for them later, so I’m pretty sure she never intended to get all 4. I’ve heard of this kind of thing happening before, but am pretty sure its universally frowned upon. I thought it was so weird that she just explained it to me like it was a totally okay and normal thing to do.

