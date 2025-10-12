Clumsy Thief Tried To Steal Cheese From A Grocery Store, But The Sliding Doors And Pavement Took Him Down

Every retail worker has a tale or two about unforgettable customers.

This amusing story involves stolen cheese, two stubborn doors, and one painfully awkward escape attempt from a clumsy thief.

You’ll want to read on for this one!

Store thief involuntarily more than makes up his theft One worker, who was re-stocking, saw a dude take a cheese (yes, a cheese) and put it in his jacket. As the store employees have little headsets for better cross-store communication, he gave that information to the cashier.

The cashier tried to stop the crime, but the thief made a run for it.

The dude, of course, just tried to rush through and was stopped by the cashier, asking if they could come to the back because he was suspected of shoplifting. The thief then tried to book it, ran into the first sliding door which opened too slow, almost ripped it out of the frame, ran into the second one, then made it out.

But then reality caught up to him.

While running away and (probably) to his car, he fell and slammed on the ground so hard that even the cashier running after him felt the pain he must’ve gotten from that. In the end, he gets away.

But he left a couple very important things behind.

BUT! In the parking lot, there lays: the cheese. And 10€. Police were called, they just took everything to protocol and even joked why they were called when they have 10€ and the cheese.

Sounds like karma caught up to this thief before he even got out the door!

What did Reddit think?

Cultural attitudes are sometimes a dead giveaway of where a story takes place.

Karma really made quick work of this thief.

Many thieves end up learning that stealing comes back to bite.

The thief left empty-handed, while the store got their cheese and a free laugh.

Sometimes karma works faster than security.

