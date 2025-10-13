College Student Asked Her Family To Save A Portion Of Pasta For The Next Day, But Her Sister Lashed Out And Turned It Into A Huge Fight

Balancing school, work, and family can already be overwhelming, but sometimes it’s the little conflicts at home that sting the most.

This college student was shocked when her sister turned a minor food request into a dramatic fight that soured her entire day.

Read on for the full story.

AITA for thinking about bringing the pasta they already cook at university So I just started university (4 days), and today I was thinking about what to do about the food. When I got home, I told my sister about bringing the pasta she makes at lunch the day after instead of eating it at 4 p.m.

Her sister holds a very different schedule than she does.

She finished high school and she didn’t go to university because she wasn’t ready for the entry test. Instead of going to work, she helps at home by cleaning, cooking, etc.

Immediately, the two begin to squabble about lunch.

She said that she wouldn’t make pasta for me anymore and that I should make it by myself. I mean, it’s not like I was asking her to make pasta especially for me, so her workload would not change at all. Simply, instead of eating the pasta when I came back home, I would just put it in a box in the fridge and then take it to university the next day.

This really seemed to strike a nerve with her sister.

At first I was like, “oooook..” but then she started saying that she’s not my caretaker and that I didn’t help at home this summer.

In her mind, she can’t help because she’s too busy.

I couldn’t help with cleaning the house because of my job. I was outside most of the day, but I always kept my things in order and helped with things when I was home for the last 2 years.

Now her sister’s words are starting to wear on her.

I wouldn’t mind doing it on my own, but she seemed a little exaggerated. Then she said that I disgust her. Even now I feel pretty bad that she said that over a plate of pasta.

But she doesn’t think it’s that big of a deal, and she tries to make her sister’s life better whenever she can.

I never ask for much, and I help whenever I can like by taking her and her friends around with the car. I invite her when I do cool things like trips or festivals and never complain about having to work to help the family.

Her sister pretty much soured her entire day.

So yeah, after a really good day at university, I really feel bad that she said that. After that, she went crying on the sofa, making me feel worse. AITA?

Sounds like some typical sibling rivalry that got out of hand.

What did Reddit think?

This commenter thinks she could simplify the matter a little more.

Sounds like better communication would help everyone out here.

To this commenter, it seems like a little too extreme of a reaction over pasta.

This commenter thinks her sister way overreacted.

It’s a shame to cause so much drama over something that never should have been such a big deal.

She asked for a plate of pasta, not a bowl of attitude.

