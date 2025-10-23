Contractor Takes Truck Full Of Treated Wood To The Landfill, But He’s Forced To Get All The Wood To Fit Into One Small Bin

If you were faced with a problem where you had to get something to fit in a container that was too small to hold it, would you give up, or would you get creative?

In this story, a contractor is faced with this decision at the landfill, and he’s not about to give up!

Keep reading to see what he does.

Contractor Vs The Landfill My contractor just told me this story so I thought I’d share it with you folks. We’re in the process of re-doing multiple parts of our yard because someone in the past decided lots of wood decks, wood fences, and wood retaining walls was the way to go. The termites have been very happy with their decision. We’ve been reusing what wood we can but a lot of it is just falling apart.

There’s a problem at the landfill.

Today, our contractor went to take all the treated wood to the landfill. Filled out the necessary paperwork. Paid the necessary amount. He was told go up to 6 and there’s a specific blue bin for the treated lumber. He goes up, thinking there was a large dumpster, and is presented with a bin slightly smaller than the back of his truck. He looks at the trailer stacked with wood, looks at the bin, looks at the guy, and tells him it’s not going to all fit. He can stack it next to the bin, but there’s just way too much.

He was determined to make it fit.

Landfill employee says it all has to be in the bin. So my lovely contractor puts four of the longest boards in the corners and proceeds to stack them. At one point climbing on top of the truck to continue stacking them. End result was about the height of a one story house. The employee comes back yelling about how he couldn’t do that! Alas, he said it had to be in the bin, and in the bin it was.

Sometimes you have to work with what you have, and that contractor did just that! He sounds like a swell guy.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This person can’t help but think of HOA rules.

Another person thinks the contractor was lucky.

He sounds like a contractor worth recommending.

This tactic works for food too.

If it doesn’t fit, make it fit anyway!

If you liked that story, check out this post about a group of employees who got together and why working from home was a good financial decision.