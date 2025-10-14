Convenience Store Employee Follows Shoplifter Out Of The Store, And He Ends Up Riding With The Police To Track Her Down

A lot of retail stores tell their employees not to try to stop shoplifters. You never know if they might be dangerous, and it’s not worth risking your life for a minimum wage job.

The employee in this story realizes he probably shouldn’t have chased a shoplifter, but at least he got the police involved.

He never expected to have such an adventure on what started as an otherwise normal day in retail.

Let’s read the whole story.

Police caught a shoplifter last night Caught a shoplifter today! So today I was working at the convenience store. This girl comes in and grabs a drink. Then she starts approaching the counter. But instead of getting in line, she just walks behind the counter like she works there, or owns the place. Grabs a pack of Newports and strolls out. Meanwhile I’m all, “you can’t be back there!” “I need you to pay for that,” and she just walks out like she can’t hear me and it’s normal to just take what you want and go home.

So I follow her out. Probably shouldn’t have. Boss will probably talk to me about that. But I was angry. And I approached her, reached out and grabbed the box out of her hand there in the parking lot.

And she starts yelling. All “I’m the Tasmanian devil”. “I can do whatever I want!” And I just walk around to the front door (the side door locks behind you) and she’s all following me, calling herself Tasmanian devil. She tries to follow me in and I tell her she’s not allowed here. So she stands in the entrance blocking the door screaming rando Tasmanian nonsense at me.

And I want her to go away, so I call the cops. She honestly seemed unhinged and I was alone at that moment and maybe scared. She’s yelling, but as soon as she realizes I’m calling the cops she takes off. So a few minutes later a police car pulls up, asks me what happened and all. And they get a report that someone found her a few blocks away. They ask if I’ll go identify her.

My co-worker is back at that point and says ok. I jump in the police car. We pull up to see her talking to an officer. The officers get out of the car and she bolts. Starts sprinting faster than any smoker should run. So the officers get back in the car, turn on the sirens (and lights? I couldn’t tell) and speed after her for a few blocks with me in the back seat!

They cuffed her and asked for ID. She refused to tell who she was. They got her in the back of the other cop car. Searched their system for “Tasmanian devil.” Her picture pops up on the screen. Turns out she’s a serial shoplifter. So all in all quite an adventure for an $8 pack of Newports.

