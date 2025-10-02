Customer Doesn’t Spend Enough To Get A Discount On A Turkey, So She Goes To The Service Desk To Complain

Sometimes a really good deal at the grocery store can help you feed your family on a budget, but sometimes there are hoops you have to jump through to get the best deals, like spending a certain amount of money or buying a certain number of a specific product.

In today’s story, one customer wants to buy a turkey, and she wants to get it 50% off. It doesn’t work out like she hoped.

Let’s read the whole story.

“That Turkey is TOO EXPENSIVE! I guess my family will just have to starve.” So I work at a large supermarket chain in the Midwest and I don’t cashier as my main job. It gets busy up front a lot and I work in electronics and the photo lab but get called up a lot to help run lane. Well we have a sale going where you spend X amount of money and get a turkey for 50% off. She spent around $10 under X amount to apply the discount so the regular price of the huge turkey was about $52.

The customer was shocked at the price of a turkey.

She asked me if she spent enough and I told her she was about $10 under and offered to suspend the transaction to see if she wanted to go find $10 more of merchandise. But instead she said OH MY GOD 52 DOLLARS FOR A TURKEY?! THAT’S OUTRAGEOUS! I guess my family will just starve! I apologized with my regular old cheerful retail voice. She could have always bought one of our smaller sized turkeys as well.

The customer came back to complain.

She then gathered her groceries and left but forgot her milk. Due to the complaining she was too concerned to see the milk in front of her face. I was too busy calling for someone to come get the turkey so it doesn’t spoil and didn’t notice it sitting there until it was too late. She came back to the service desk where I was at talking to one of the desk workers and whined her legs hurt and that it was so cold outside. She also complained about the turkey to the service desk team member in an attempt to get me in trouble most likely. One of my many interesting experiences at my job on the daily.

The customer really should’ve just spent another $10 to save 50% on the turkey.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

The customer is complaining to the wrong person.

This is an expensive turkey!

This would be a different kind of Thanksgiving dinner!

Another employee at this store shares their experience.

Customers need to read the fine print.

