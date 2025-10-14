Customer Got Upset When The Restaurant Demanded To Hold Her License While She Went To Find Her Credit Card, So She Talked Bad About Them To Her Kids, Only To Have Them Pay Her Bill

When you work at a restaurant, you need to watch the customers closely to make sure they pay their bill at the end of their meal.

Old woman tries to humiliate us, embarrasses her family instead A woman who looked around 60-70 years old came in tonight.

From the way she talked and walked (a bit slurred, a bit unbalanced) I thought at first that she might be have wandered in from the streets looking for a meal she knows she can’t pay for. We’re adjacent to the downtown bus station, so it happens sometimes. I greeted and seated her, and as I was helping her with the menu she talked about how her Japanese daughter-in-law took her here once (we’re a Japanese restaurant) saying it’s the best sushi in town.

I figured this lady was pretty legit, and that she only seemed off because she was a bit old and doddering. When it came time to pay the check, she brought it up to the counter (unusual – we normally pick up checks for the customers – but not really an inconvenience).

Then there was the awkward, drawn-out pocket searching and mumbling. “I don’t know where my card is… I know I had it the last place I went… I live two blocks away…” I noticed an EBT card and ID among the things she pulled out of her pockets. I realized she wasn’t so much doddering as she was unstable. She called her son and told him the stich. “Rescue me… Rescue me,” she kept saying. When she told me that he was on his way, I let her know she could have a seat while she waits.

She said she’s going to go outside and have a cigarette, and alarms went off in my head. I told her she can’t go outside unless she leaves her ID for her check. She blew up. “This is unbelievable! You’re going to treat me like a criminal. This is nonsense. I wasn’t going to complain, but NOW…”

You weren’t going to complain… about what? You weren’t going to complain about how you don’t have the money to pay your bill? She came back from her cigarette in the same grumpy mood, getting the attention of our remaining tables. “You know, you guys shouldn’t be serving water to customers who don’t need it. We’re running out of it as it is. It isn’t right to waste water like that.” Alright.

“This is ridiculous. I can’t believe you won’t show me any respect. You’re going to treat me like I’m some kind of criminal?! I live two blocks that way!” How does where you live help the situation? She wasn’t offering to go get some money from her house, but no matter how far away she lived she could have done so if she left her ID.

She got an idea in her head. “I’m going to call my Japanese daughter-in-law and tell her never to come here! I’m going to tell her about how you’re treating me like a criminal! She and her friends will never come here again!” She stepped aside, but I bussed a nearby table to overhear the conversation. I expected something biased, but it was actually pretty accurate.

And then: “No, I don’t need you to pay it for me… No, the point is– but they’re being disrespectful! You know, I– they’re not even treating me like a human… Yeah, but I ain’t no criminal…” This woman went up to the restaurant owner and said, “My Japanese daughter-in-law wants to have a word with you! You speak Japanese, right? She wants to talk to you!”

I know some Japanese, so I heard him saying things like, “Ah, I see… No, it’s not a problem… Thank you very much,” and I knew this poor woman was apologizing for her mother-in-law. My boss handed me the phone and told me the lady would give me her credit card number to pay the bill.

I handed the phone back to the old woman, and shortly afterwards the son arrived. I told him that the person on the phone had just paid the bill. The woman was arguing with her daughter-in-law, and the son apologized to us. I returned the ID and apologized to him “for the inconvenience” but really for having to deal with this woman.

Everything about the situation said it was not the first time it had happened, from the way she got overly defensive at the first sign of suspicion to her family’s miffed but unsurprised reactions.

Wow, this lady just loved causing problems, but it is nice that her kids did the right thing.

