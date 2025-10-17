Customer Reports To The Manager That An Employee “Treated His Wife Like A Criminal,” But She Was Standing Behind The Counter And Refused To Move

Imagine working at a small gift shop cart with plenty of space for customers.

What would you do if someone decided to plant themselves right behind your register and refused to move?

In today’s story, one employee politely asked a woman who was acting suspiciously to step aside, but she and her husband felt so offended that they ‘reported’ her to the manager.

Talk about an overreaction.

Let’s see how things unfolded.

“She treated my wife like a criminal!!!” I work at an outdoor gift shop cart. My cash register is on a little roll-away kiosk, kind of near a corner but with several feet of open space behind it, and open space to the side. Because of a bench against the wall behind my register, guests tend to hang out near my kiosk. So today, a guest wanted to buy a spray bottle, and because the ones on display were empty, I had to step out from behind my register, bend down and refill it.

But that area was obviously for employees only.

Cue the guest’s wife, walking up to stand next to her husband, who was ready to check out – but parking herself right behind my register. Being non-confrontational, I muttered as humbly as I could from where I was “hey, could you step back from my register, please?” Lady didn’t budge.

The interaction only got weirder.

“C-could you move, please? I’m kind of uncomfortable… with you–” Didn’t move. I just fill up the bottle and take it back to my register, brushing past the woman because she’s, you know, standing right at my register. I ring them up, they leave, I go about the rest of my shift. I finally close a couple of hours later, take my cash down to HQ to count it out, when my manager walks in. Apparently, before my guests went home, they stopped by my manager’s office to report me.

They felt offended by her request.

The husband kept yelling at my manager, “She treated my wife like a criminal! She wasn’t trying to steal!”. This while my manager kept trying to explain that “[my name] was trained that way, it’s for theft prevention, she was just trying to tell you she was uncomfortable with you near the register”. But of course the customer hadn’t listened. My manager ended with “Don’t worry, [my name], you’re not in trouble.”

They gave them a lot of feedback.

Best part was that, after my manager told me this, she went out into a hallway with one of my shift supervisors and ranted about everything else these guests complained about. They had problems with just about everything they rented/bought today, including the fan I sold them.

Some people want to make sure everyone else is having a bad day, too.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this.

Maybe it was all a plan.

Another reader shares their opinion.

She was too important for that, don’t you get it?

They never managed a business and it shows.

All she had to do was move from behind the counter.

