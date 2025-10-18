Customer Wants To Enter Store Before It Is Open, But The Assistant Manager Refuses To Open The Door No Matter What

Working in retail can mean dealing with people at their absolute worst.

One customer arrived at a retail store before opening time, but became irate when he was denied entry.

So as his behavior escalated into yelling and threats, one overworked manager was forced to hold his composure.

Read on for the full story.

Sorry, we’re not open yet. I used to work as the assistant manager in a small computer store where the management had to be at the store 30 minutes before it opened to get everything ready for the day. About 20 minutes before the store opens, a guy tries the door which of course was locked. He immediately starts pounding on the door and signaling for me to come over.

The assistant manager tried to explain calmly, but this customer was anything but calm.

I casually walk over to the door, and through the closed door I politely explain that the store won’t be open for another 20 minutes and ask him to come back then. This just set him off for some reason or another, and the next words out of his mouth are, “Just open the door.”

The manager managed to maintain his professionalism, even as the customer grew more and more irate.

Somehow I kept my cool, and I again politely explain that we are not yet open and that I would be happy to help him if he came back after the store was open. He replies, “I just need to buy a laptop bag, open the door right now.”

Once again, the manager explained the concept of store hours, but the customer didn’t care.

I explain that we haven’t yet prepared the store to accept sales and that he would have to wait until the store was open. He replies with, “That’s crap. Just let me in.”

At this point I’m the only one in the store, and there was no way in heck I was going to let him in for any reason. I finally told him that I wasn’t able to help him and started to walk away.

Which, of course, only makes him madder.

He starts yelling again, “You expect me to come back after you wouldn’t let me in?” I turned around and calmly said, “I’d prefer you didn’t,” then walked back to continue prepping the store.

He slams his hand on the glass door, yells, “**** you!” at me, then gets into his pickup truck and burns out of the parking lot.

This definitely doesn’t sound like a customer any manager would want in their store.

What did Reddit think?

Bad customers are the absolute worst, but they do occasionally make for good entertainment.

Little do these customers know, most retail employees couldn’t give two cares about when the store opens.

This retail worker can’t believe customers can be so entitled.

Since when does getting belligerent make any retail worker feel more willing to help you?

Customers need to learn they can’t always throw a tantrum to get their way.

