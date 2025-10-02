Customer Wearing A Suit Went To The Grocery Store For Eggs, But When A Stranger Blocked His Path And Demanded Answers, He Shut Him Down With A Simple Response

Sometimes people think they’re entitled to explanations from complete strangers, even when none are owed.

So, what would you do if someone blocked your path at the grocery store and demanded to know why you were dressed a certain way?

Would you tell them the reason? Or would you make it clear that you don’t owe them an explanation and move on?

In the following story, one shopper finds himself in this exact situation and chooses the latter. Here’s how it played out.

“I don’t owe you answers.” I made the mistake of stopping into a local grocery store while wearing a suit. I just needed eggs. I got my eggs and started walking up to the check-out when a man stepped in front of me and asked (demanded, really), “Are you a manager here?” I said, “No,” and tried to step around him.

The customer just couldn’t understand why he was dressed like that.

He moved to block me and demanded, “Why are you wearing a suit then??” I said, “I don’t owe you answers.” He blanked. He gave me that “cursor blinking—404 file not found” look while failing to process that not everyone answered to him. While he was processing that, I stepped around him and walked to the checkout line.

Wow! As if only managers can dress like that.

