Customer Went Up To A Register That Was Closed, So An Employee Pointed Out That They Weren’t Open

Some customers don’t seem to have any common sense.

If you were shopping in a store and were ready to check out at a register, would you go up to a register where an employee was clearly working, or would you go up to a register where nobody was working?

In today’s story, one customer seems to literally need it spelled out when a register is closed, and one employee finds that pretty baffling.

Let’s read the whole story.

customer logic So today when I noticed it was a bit slow and I noticed that there wasn’t many customers so I decided it was a good time for me to go on a quick 30 minute break. As I was going to go clock out, I noticed this customer started to put her stuff down on a closed register so I kindly told her “Ma’am this register is closed, please step to the next one.” She almost immediately replied back with the nastiest tone and said “well there’s no closed sign, you guys really should make one”

Here’s how the employee replied.

idk why but I was so annoyed when she said that today so I Iaughed and said “clearly there’s nobody working on the register. Have fun waiting.” I don’t know what’s up with her since there was clearly 3 other registers open with little to no customers and 4 empty self checkout lanes. And whether or not I have a closed sign up, customers would still put their stuff on the register.

A closed sign isn’t a bad idea, but looking for a register where an employee is actually standing isn’t a bad idea either.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

Some customers are confused at Build A Bear.

Signs don’t work.

Signs really don’t work.

This is a funny sign!

Some customers are really oblivious!

