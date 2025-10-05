Customers Think They Could Trick Her Into Giving Them Discounts, But This Woman Used Confidence And Humor To Outsmart Them

Family businesses often come with unforgettable experiences.

This woman grew up in her parents’ store and eventually worked there as a manager.

She noticed how customers assumed they could trick her into giving discounts.

However, with quick thinking, she quickly learned how to turn the situation around.

Check out the full story below for all the details.

I know the owner My parents had owned their store since I was an infant. My dad was a talker and loved swapping stories with customers, which made everyone feel like a friend. He was an honest guy who tried to set his prices fairly from the start. So he rarely gave discounts.

This woman started working in their store at an early age, so she became a manager in her 20s.

I spent most of my childhood in the store, and by legal age, I was a paid employee. By my twenties, I was the acting manager, and dad worked a more relaxed schedule. I admittedly look much younger, so I was often dismissed as a teenager. I always got a kick out of customers who would try “to get one over on me.”

Here’s a typical conversation she had with customers.

Conversations all followed a similar trajectory: Customer: I know Larry really well. Me: That’s nice. C: I’ve known him for years. M: Me, too! C: Larry always give me a great deal. M: He works hard to keep the prices low. C: Yeah. Plus, since we know each other so well, he always gives me a discount!

Whenever she reveals that the owner is her dad, customers stop asking for discounts.

At that point, I’d pivot to be sure I was looking directly at them, paste a giant smile on my face, and say: “Oh? I know him really well, too. I call him Dad.” I’d pause long enough to let their embarrassment settle in. Then, I’d continue assisting them with my best over-the-top customer service. Shockingly, not a single one ever tried to get that discount at the register.

Let’s read the responses of other people to this story.

Lol. Here’s a funny story.

I don’t get people like this, says this one.

This user shares their personal experience.

Indeed, right?

Finally, short and sweet.

Honesty and wit are the best tools against people trying to take advantage.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.