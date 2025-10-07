Dad Wouldn’t Stop Eating All His Sweets, So He Started Hiding Them In The Vegetable Drawer In The Fridge

There are few worse feelings than when you’ve been looking forward to eating something only to realize it’s vanished.

So I’m sure we can all empathise with this particular story.

AITA for hiding food from my dad So this all started a year ago (im not gonna say my age but I live with my parents) so my mum (53 F) went food shopping she bought some biscuits (cookies).

As you can probably tell by the use of “mum” and “biscuits,” this is a British story.

After 15 mins of her getting home with them I went down stairs because I had a sweet tooth. I looked in the cupboard and they was gone along with some food I bought for me and my friends later that night. I asked my mum where she put them, she told me she hasn’t moved them. So i went and asked my dad (62 M) where he moved them, he got all defensive and said “I didn’t know im not aloud to eat things in my house”. I thought he would stop but I was wrong.

Ah yes, the old “my house, my stuff” defense.

A few months later I bought some sweets (candy) I put them away, then when I came time for a movie I bought them for, I went to get them but again they was gone. I asked my dad and he said the same thing. This happend at least 5 more times costing me and my mum £55 in total. We had enough so we came up with an idea, anything we bought we hid in the vegetable draw. When you open it you only see vegetables, after a month of thus he started getting really angry about nothing to snack on and that we are being selfish. So Am I The [jerk]?

Let’s see what the comments make of this:

Come on, dad.

It’s a tale as old as time.

He’s not gonna change, so you had to adapt.

Imagine dad’s face if he finally finds them at some point.

