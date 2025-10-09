Dad’s Young Girlfriend Acted Like His Mother In Public, So He Told Her That She Has No Authority, And Now His Dad Is Telling Him To Apologize

It can be pretty weird when your dad starts dating someone who isn’t all that much older than you, especially if she is trying to take the role of mom.

What would you do if your dad’s girlfriend yelled at you in public and told you to behave?

That is what happened to the adult child in this story, so he told her that she has no authority over him, and now his dad is upset.

Check it out.

AITA My (M19) dad’s gf (late 20’s) yelled at me and I said that she doesn’t have authority over me For simplicity, I’ll just call her DGF (Dad’s Girlfriend).

It is kind of weird that she would be there, but no big deal.

So, me and my brother (m17) were with DGF at a doctors office. Me and my brother were joking around with each other while we were waiting for her to finish up at the reception, it was only us 3 and the receptionist in the room.

Maybe she was embarrassed? Or trying to play the role of mother?

Next thing I know DGF is properly yelling at us to stop fighting (I don’t know why she thought we were fighting because we were laughing.) Me and my bro were taken aback but I calmly responded that we weren’t fighting and were just joking around she said, “I don’t care, and your dad wont like that your fighting.”

Wow, she is really trying to establish authority here.

I once again tell her that we weren’t fighting but then she yelled “I told you to stop fighting so you will listen to me” Here I basically snapped and yelled, “You have no authority over either of us because you are barely out of school so stop acting like our mom.”

This is an odd family dynamic, so it is hard to know what to do.

She scoffed and stayed quite. When we got home I could hear her instantly tell my dad what happened.

Regardless of her age, they do need to be respectful.

A while later he came to me and told me to apologize for what I said, I told him I’ll apologize that I yelled but not for what I said because I meant it. He started arguing but I reminded him that he thought us to stand with what we say. AITA?

He definitely should not have yelled at her, but I think the girlfriend was also out of line for trying to play like she was the mom.

The people in the comments may have some good insights here, check them out.

Is she a new girlfriend?

Here is someone that says the girlfriend was out of line.

I was wondering this as well.

This commenter says they were acting like fools.

This person is right, they need to respect her or leave.

Respect is a two way street.

