Her Father Repeatedly Asks For Money To Pay His Workers, But She Finally Says No After Realizing Her Own Dreams Keep Getting Pushed Off

It’s hard to chase your own goals when a parent keeps draining your savings.

So, what would you do if your dad constantly asked you for money to cover his workers’ paychecks, even though he never paid you back?

Would you keep helping him out of guilt? Or would you finally say no to protect your future?

In the following story, one daughter finds herself in this predicament and feels bad for choosing the latter.

Here’s what’s going on.

AITA my dad once again is asking me money to pay his 3 workers My (28F) father (71F) is a freelance architect and clearly seems to have problems managing his money (has happened his whole life), so now he once again has to ask around the family for money to pay his workers. Of course, my mom is tired of giving him money (he also owes her a lot), and I have a feeling my aunt ( his sister) blackmails him into giving the money back, so he doesn’t ask her anymore. So now the only person left is me. Unfortunately, I live in the house with my parents since COVID happened, and after getting my bearings together, I’m trying to save up doing odd jobs and part-time so that I can move out again one day.

On one hand, she feels bad, but on the other, she doesn’t.

That said, part of me feels obligated to help him financially, but it’s reached the point that all the money I give him is never returned, and my dream of moving out again gets farther and farther. Today, for the first time, I said no to helping him, and it makes me feel afraid he’ll get mad or threaten me (he’s a moody man but has never hurt anyone). It also tears me inside because he really seems to need it. AITA?

