Daughter Let Her Mom Live Rent Free For Six Years To Pay Off Debt, But When Mom Backslid On Credit Cards And Cried Over A $300 Payment, She Refused To Acknowledge It

Money problems never really go away, even when you think you’ve already solved them.

So, what would you do if you spent years carrying your mom through a mountain of debt, only to find out she was slipping back into bad spending habits?

Would you pat her on the back for making a small payment? Or would you hold your ground and reprimand the behavior?

In the following story, one daughter finds herself in this exact situation.

Here’s what she did.

AITA for refusing to acknowledge my mom’s $300 Visa payment and making her cry? About 10 years ago, my mom (now 69) had racked up a massive amount of credit card debt. She was unemployed, facing eviction, and in a really bad spot. At the time, I couldn’t afford to help pay her bills, so I moved her into my house with my husband, our two kids, and sold most of her stuff to help pay them down. For 6 years, she lived with us rent-free. We covered her groceries, utilities, and basically everything. Every cent she got from the government went straight toward her debt. It wasn’t easy, but eventually, she paid it all off.

Apparently, her mother had been using her Visa card again.

Once she was debt-free, I helped get her onto social assistance and into low-income senior housing. She’s been on her own for about 3 years now. I still have access to her accounts, mostly just to keep an eye on things and make sure she stays stable. Recently, I got a notification that her Visa was over the limit. This card was only supposed to be for emergencies, but when I looked at her statement, it was full of stuff like mobile games, restaurants, and random purchases. Nothing necessary. I called her to talk about it. I told her I couldn’t help her anymore and that she’d have to figure it out on her own. (To be clear: she never asked me for money. She said she’d handle it.)

Now, she’s not sure how to feel.

But she got really upset when I refused to acknowledge that she had made a $300 payment on the card. She started crying, saying she is trying, and I still shut her down because I was frustrated and didn’t want to give her credit for backsliding again. Now I feel conflicted. On one hand, I’ve already sacrificed so much for years to help her, and I can’t keep bailing her out. On the other hand, she’s 69, she cried, and I do feel like maybe I was too harsh in that moment by not giving her any acknowledgment for at least paying something. AITA?

