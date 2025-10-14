Daughter Makes An Arrangement With Her Mom To Cook In Exchange For Groceries, But Her Brother Says She’s “Using Their Mom”

Nothing stings more than being judged by someone who contributes less than you do.

Imagine you had worked out a fair arrangement with your mom where you cooked meals each week and she covered the groceries. But your brother, who lives rent-free, accused you of taking advantage.

How would you handle it? Would you just ignore his comments? Or would you snap back and put him in his place?

In the following story, a young woman finds herself in this exact situation and chooses the latter.

Here’s what happened.

AITA for telling my brother to mind his own business after he accused me of using our mom? I (20F) have been financially independent since I was 14. I dropped out of school to work full-time and moved out at 17 due to unsafe living conditions at home. My older brother (25M) didn’t get a job until he was 19 and recently moved back in with one of our parents, rent-free. In June, I was in a serious car accident that left me with L4/L5 spinal damage. Because of that, I had to quit my second job, which put me in a tight financial spot.

Their agreement was working fine until her brother had to get involved.

To help out a bit, my mum and I agreed that I’d come over once a week to meal prep and cook dinner for the household.

In return, she pays for the groceries. It’s an agreement that works for both of us. She gets a break from cooking, and I get a proper meal without the added cost. My brother found out and told me I’m using our mum because I’m not the one paying for the ingredients, and that I need to grow up. I told him to mind his own business, especially since he’s living there rent-free and not contributing.

Now, they don’t see eye-to-eye.

On top of that, whenever I come over, he makes comments like, “Why are you here?” or tells me to “Go home.” And he’s not joking; his tone is serious, and it feels pretty hostile. It’s uncomfortable and makes me feel unwelcome in my own family’s home. He’s now acting like I was out of line for snapping at him, and of cours,e my mum’s on his side. AITA?

Yikes! Some people just don’t know how to stay out of things.

Let’s see what advice Reddit readers have to offer her.

Her brother needs to back off and contribute more. In this situation, their mother needs to step in and put everyone in their place.

