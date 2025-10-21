Dishonest Customer Insisted On Free Sandwiches, But One Retail Manager Carefully Investigated His Bogus Claim And Refused To Be Fooled

Every shift brings new challenges when you manage a fast-paced sandwich shop.

But one day, a seemingly simple complaint about over-toasted sandwiches turned into a ridiculous game of deception.

One poor retail worker was then forced to navigate both the bold lie and the sheer audacity of the customer who was determined to trick him.

How dumb do you think I am? So for the next week, I am in charge of the day shift at the sandwich place where I work, due to the actual day shift manager taking a vacation down to Florida. This means I get to do things like interact with customers who think we’re all idiots, such as this fellow. Let’s call him C, for customer. C comes in yesterday during a small rush in the afternoon, around 2 pm.

He claims he bought three sandwiches at around 12 o’clock—two small steaks and a small meatball—and that all of them were “overtoasted.” This is his original statement, mind you. Me: “Well, I’m sorry to hear that, sir. Did you bring them back?”

C: “No, we ate them.” Ooookay. So apparently they weren’t all that over-toasted. Me: “Okay, well then, do you have a receipt?”

C: “No, no, see, my mother-in-law bought them for me and my fiancée. She would have the receipt.” Oh boy. This is going to be fun. Me: “Very well, I shall see if I can find the receipt from our end.”

After five minutes of unsuccessful searching for said receipt in our computer system: Me: “I’m sorry, we don’t seem to have a record of these sandwiches.”

C: “Well, we bought them, they should be in there. Look, I’ll just go stand in line and you guys make me some new ones.” Me: “I can’t do that without any sort of receipt or the sandwiches themselves, sir.”

He demands to speak to the manager, whereupon I have the great pleasure, for the first time in my life, of informing someone that I am the manager. He blows up at me and proceeds to call me a couple of names before swearing he’d call corporate on me (corporate would be far more ticked if I gave him free sandwiches on only his word that he had them).

Note that, even assuming what he said was true, that: A) he originally got the sandwiches for free anyway since his mother-in-law bought them, and B) they were still good enough for them to eat the whole thing. However, he was most certainly not telling the truth. How do I know this for certain?

He came back in today. With a receipt. He handed it to me with a huge grin and demanded I remake his sandwiches for him.

The receipt was indeed from our restaurant… but it was for two cookies. To put the icing on top of this glorious cake of failure, he then tries to tell me that this is the receipt he got and that the problem must be in our system. Seriously. How dumb do you think we are?

