Divorced Man’s Children Chose To Live With Their Mom Instead Of Him, So He Refused To Take Them On His International Trip With His New Wife

Choosing a parent during a custody battle is never easy for children.

If you were divorced and your children chose to live with your ex instead of you, would you punish your children for it, or would you fight even harder for their love?

This man‘s children chose to live with their mom, despite how hard he fought for custody.

As a result, when he planned a big international trip, he decided to exclude his children.

Did he make the right decision? Read the story below for all the details.

AITA for planning international travel without my children? I have two kids. They are now 14 and 16. I’ve had 50/50 custody since I got divorced, up until a few months ago. Four years ago, my ex-wife got remarried. Her husband advised her to start a custody dispute. I spent $165,000 (basically my life savings) fighting for 4 years.

This man’s children chose to be with their mother.

For the record, my ex-wife’s father is wealthy and paid all her legal fees. (This comes into play later.) The older child told the court-appointed therapist, “I want to live with mom and only see Dad every other weekend.” The younger one just said they wanted to do 50/50. The younger one then changed their mind and said: “Oh maybe 70/30 with Mom. I just want court stuff to be over.”

So the judge decided in her favor.

I went to trial. My attorney fought like hell.

But the judge said, “Given the children’s age, their preference will take precedence and we won’t split them up as it will break their sibling bond.”

His children wanted to go with him and his wife on their trip, but he said no.

Well, my wife and I have been planning some travel with some of her friends, her sister, and their husbands. It includes 9 days in Spain and France. They picked the dates. We got tickets. The kids found out about it and have been asking me, “We want to go. Why can’t we go?” I told my children, “This is something we planned. We saved for it.”

They said it was unfair that they weren’t allowed to come.

They asked if it was an adults-only trip. I told them it was not, and their 15-year-old cousin was coming. They said it was not fair we couldn’t take them as they know we could afford it. They said that it would be their only chance to travel internationally.

I told them, “You’re young adults now. You chose to spend the majority of your time with your mother, and you got what you wanted. But choices have consequences. One of them is that you don’t get to join me on things like this.”

He believes it’s only fair, but his children think he’s being a jerk.

They’re both very upset. My younger one said, “You’re just mad we have more fun at Mom’s house.” I’m afraid I’m being a jerk here. I’m happy to be wrong, but my gut is telling me what I’m doing is fair.

Is excluding his kids from the trip a fair consequence, or is he just being cruel?

Let’s find out what others have to say about this on Reddit.

This person gives their honest opinion.

Here’s another valid point.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

People are calling him out.

You’re trying to punish them for the custody battle, says this person.

Choices have consequences, and you have to be ready to accept them.

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.