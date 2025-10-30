Doting Pet Owner’s Dog Got Hit By A Bike Days Before His Brother’s Wedding, But When He Skipped The Ceremony, His Whole Family Caused A Fuss

People often find themselves torn between family obligations and the needs of their beloved pets.

When his brother’s wedding collided with a sudden crisis, he had to choose loyalty to family or care for the one companion that got him through hard times.

And according to his family, he made the wrong choice.

Choosing my pet over my brother’s wedding I (24M) have a brother (27M) who got married last week, and I unfortunately had to cancel at the last minute because my dog ran out into the street and got hit by a bike. He is now fine, but at the time I had to rush him to the vet, and he was in very rough shape.

The doctor told me that he would need supervision for the next week, and this happened three days before the wedding, which was a no-pet wedding.

My brother made it very clear that this was a no-pet event, and I even told him the situation, but he wouldn’t budge. So I told him that I had to cancel and that I would not be attending due to the fact that I needed to take care of my dog.

A few days went by, and my family is now upset at me because I didn’t show up, and they said I should have just gotten a dog sitter.

But I didn’t want to trust a random person or someone I know with this much responsibility, because my dog is one of the few things that helped me get through Covid. So AITA for missing my brother’s wedding to take care of my dog?

In this situation, pretty much everyone walked away feeling hurt.

Here’s to hoping this family can get back on the mend sooner than later.

