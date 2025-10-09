Driver Blocks A Clear Turn For A Truck Driver, And When She Refuses To Move, He Parks In The Intersection And Waits For Police

It’s true that many drivers consider sharing the road with trucks to be an inconvenience.

Ok, fine…I’ll just sit here! I mainly drove central and eastern Pa, southern New York, New Jersey, Delaware, Northeast Maryland, and sometimes eastern Ohio and southern Connecticut and Virginia. Unfortunately, that region puts me in several cities Philadelphia, Wilmington, New York, Richmond, and Baltimore. As well as slightly smaller cities like Harrisburg, Trenton, Dover, Newark, and everything in between. The thing to realize as a driver in the city is people hate or don’t care about trucks. In their mind we are just a large, slow moving, annoyance and something to get around so they can get their latte and go about their day. They don’t realize the danger of cutting off trucks or stopping short in front of one at speed. Or that I can’t always see you while driving or backing. So as a truck driver you are always on alert for danger.

Initially I hated driving in the cities but eventually got used to it. I would be backing up slowly to enter or exit an ally and people would pull up and park directly behind me. Or walk directly behind the truck. You learn to judge each situation on a case-by-case basis. Usually, your best-case scenario it to keep going slow till you are 100% sure you’re going to hit something, then stop if absolutely necessary. Case in point I’m loaded with roofing materials for a commercial roofing job. I am driving our largest truck in the fleet, a twin stick Mack with a 42ft boom crane. This thing was big! It had wide flotation tires on the front axle. If you don’t know what they are. They generally are twice the width and diameter of regular truck tires and tend to float on a dirt surface rather than sink in like a normal tire would, due to the extra-large footprint. The upside is they were able to support much more weight without sinking in the ground. The downside is turning radius. This truck was 20ft shorter than an 18-wheeler with a 53ft trailer but had the same turning radius.

So, this one day in 1997 I am headed to a delivery just outside of Phila. (Upper Darby to be exact). I’m at a high traffic signaled intersection traveling south and I have to turn right to head east. Each corner had a 2 straight thru\ right turn lanes, one in each direction, and dedicated left turn lane, signaled. As normal I approach the red light stopping about 50 ft short of the light. Once the left turn lane clears, I can then swing left before turning right. This is the proper way to make a turn of this nature. A lot of times I see trucks turn right from the left turn lane and that is illegal, and wrong because it allows traffic to come up on your right side. The proper way is to approach in the right lane, swing wide left when clear, then turn right. However, I notice as I am waiting for the lights to do their thing and my opportunity to make my turn. This lady pulls well over the white line of the left turn lane on the east side of the intersection. So as traffic clears and I make the turn I cannot complete it because she is too far forward in her lane. So, I have to stop mid turn. For those unaware. At major intersections there is a thick white line painted across the intersection defining where you are supposed to stop if the light is red. This allows trucks and emergency equipment to make the turn as needed. This helps keep traffic flowing. Now back to the story.

I signal to the lady to back up so I can complete the turn, and she signals back no. She is the only car there, no one behind her. I signal again and she furiously signals no! Malicious Compliance initiated! I put the truck in neutral, set the brakes, shut the engine off, and just sit there. Traffic in the north and southbound lanes are squeezing behind the truck. East bound can only turn right, and no other traffic can move. She can’t move; I can’t move. I’m paid by the hour, she is not! A few light cycles go by, and traffic is completely jammed.

Of course, the police were called. I could tell by the cops demeaner that it was reported that a truck was blocking the intersection. Because the first thing he did when he got there was to order me to back up. Here’s the rub. As a truck driver, if I back up and hit anything I am liable no matter the circumstance, even with someone guiding me, Hence a police officer cannot legally tell me to back up! So I tell him no. He then tucks tail and orders the lady to back up and she argues with the cop. I could not hear what was said but I imagine the word ticket was involved. Which she qualified for disobeying traffic control devices. Finally, she backs up as I start up the truck again and complete my turn in the allotted space. I never saw her or the cop again and laughed for a few miles as I headed to the job. I don’t know if she ever got a ticket. But just another day driving a truck that made me smile.

