Driver Stopped For Breakfast Before Work, So He Was Stunned When A Woman Climbed Into His Car Thinking He Was Her Husband

Some mornings test your patience, others test your ability not to burst out laughing.

One man’s ordinary pit stop for breakfast took a wild turn when a stranger casually made herself at home in his backseat.

You’ll want to read on for this one!

I got upgraded to husband from somebody I’ve never met before….in my car. So I had to stop and get breakfast before I went to work and thought I’d put in minimum effort and go to a convenience store. I parked my car in a front space and shut my car off. I then unlocked my doors to get out.

That’s when the entire morning took a huge turn.

Well, in the split second between those actions, my back door flew open and somebody with bags in their hands started sitting down. Lady: I cannot wait to get home.

He’s immediately worried about what might happen if he doesn’t set this lady straight.

Now, I’ve heard the stories about people being shady in this situation, and I didn’t want this lady to either: A: Say some funny business happened in my car and I go to jail, or

B: Run out of my car screaming and I go to jail.

So he tries to break the news to her in the best way possible.

So I turned around and politely said, Me: Ma’am, I’m not your Uber.

When the woman finally realizes her mistake, she can hardly contain her embarrassment.

Lady: (finally looks at my face) OH MY GOD, I’M SO SORRY, I THOUGHT YOU WERE MY HUSBAND! Me: (I say this a lot, and it just came out) Not with that attitude, I’m not! Now she’s laughing and slightly teary — I assume from embarrassment. Lady: I’m so sorry, OMG, I’m so sorry. Me: It’s OK. Please don’t make a habit of getting into random people’s cars. Please look in the window next time.

She continues to linger in the car just a little too long.

Lady: I’m so sorry, I thought you were my husband. Me: I get that. (awkward silence…) Please exit my vehicle. Lady: Oh yeah, haha, sorry. Me: Have a nice day 🙂

Now that’s a morning he won’t soon forget!

What did Reddit think?

Getting in the wrong car happens to the best of us.

This commenter picks up on some weird energy from the lady who got in the wrong car.

Sometimes when someone else’s car looks too similar to yours, it can throw you off.

This user shares another weird interaction they had.

He left the convenience store with breakfast and a story he’d be laughing about for weeks.

This woman will definitely be a bit more careful from here on out.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.