Employee Insists On Seeing ID When A Teenager Tries To Buy Her Mom Booze, So The Girl’s Mom Flips Out And Yells At The Manager

No I can’t serve you if your underage daughter offers to pay I work at a liquor store in my hometown during the college semester breaks. This story happened last summer and, to this day, this is one of the most ridiculous interactions I’ve ever had with a customer.

For context, I have a baby face and often get comments about how I don’t look old enough to sell — let alone drink alcohol. At the time, I was 21, but even if I wasn’t — in my state you only need to be 18 to serve.

Our store policy is that we ID parties of anyone who looks to be under 45, and we have to identify everyone in the party. Often, my coworkers and I neglect this policy if we can tell someone is clearly over the age and the kid with them is their child.

But we will ID if the person who looks underage says in front of us that they are going to drink any of the items or if they offer to pay. Now, onto the story. I was working the closing shift and around 8 p.m. a woman and her teenage daughter come up to my register. I do the typical greetings and start ringing. Everything goes well until I ask for payment; the total was $100. Mom says that she is paying cash, but when she starts pulling out money she realizes that she only has $80. She says that she is going to give me the 80 and put the rest on her card. No problem, people do that all the time.

The issue, her daughter pipes up and says “Mom, just use some of my money, I just got paid.” And I start thinking that this isn’t going to go well but reluctantly say, “sure you can help pay, but in that case I need to see both your IDs.”

Mom flips out, starts screaming that her daughter is clearly underage, and it’s ridiculous to ID them over $20. My manager rushes over and asks what the problem is, and [the] mom switches her ire to him and continues screaming for half an hour about how it’s ridiculous that I am asking for her ID because she is clearly over 21 and that her daughter is clearly under 21 and how I don’t look old enough to be working there — and I should be fired because I am also underage.

Eventually, my manager tires of being yelled at and calmly informs the mother that there is a line forming behind her, and we close soon, so she can either stick with her original plan of paying part cash part card, pay cash for what she is able to and leave the rest or just leave. She eventually chooses to just pay part cash, part card. I smile [at] her and tell her to have a good night. She glares at me, pushes her daughter out of the store and leaves in a huff.

This worker did the right thing ID-ing this underage girl.

