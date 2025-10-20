Employee Keeps Getting Bombarded By People By Who Ask For Directions, But When He Explains He Doesn’t Know, They Don’t Listen

Some people can’t accept that they are wrong about where things are located.

This type of person always manages to find people to confront with their denial. See why this worker is fed up.

People asking for directions I work in an electronics shop/computer rental. I have just been relocated and i haven’t really been able to look at my surroundings. (It’s literally my first day here.)

Yet he’s already super tired of the following nonsense.

The new store it’s in the middle of downtown and our desk and till are right by the door, so there’s a lot of people walking by and therefore more chance of people asking for directions. I started 3 hours ago and so far i’ve gotten 6 different people. This have been the most annoying out of them: First lady (L): L: Hi, i was told there was a place of computer courses near here, can you tell me where? Me: Im sorry but i don’t know where it is. Lady: stares at me. Me: … Coworker: (Who was next to me) It’s not here…

She doesn’t get the point after that, either.

Lady: Well, they gave me this paper shows it to us with the directions and it says it’s near. Coworker: checks the paper yeah, it’s near but i never heard of it, i can’t really tell you where it is. Lady: But they told me it’s over here. Me: We don’t know, sorry. Lady: Do you think it’s the building next block? Me: I don’t know, maybe you should check! Lady: I guess i will.

This next guy seems to think the workers are hiding a secret.

Second dude (D): D: Hi, where’s Name Bank? Me: Im sorry, i don’t know where it is. D: Someone told me it was over here. Me: Well, I’m sorry but i couldn’t tell you how to get there. D: I was told it was in front of -store next block- Me: Yeah, I think that store it’s next block. D: Do you know where Name Bank is? Me: No, I’m sorry. D: Ok, thanks anyway. (Leaves.)

The final plea. A PSA, if you will.

I don’t know if I’m asking for too much, but please people, I’m not a map. I might help you or I might be as clueless as you. All I’m asking is that if I say I don’t know, understand that I still won’t know if you ask a second time. Also, please don’t get angry if i can’t help you. Thank you.

Here is what folks are saying.

It must be so frustrating.

How do these folks survive?

Wow. How can you get your work done?

People are so inconsiderate.

I’m terrible at directions so if I worked in retail I’d probably give the wrong ones.