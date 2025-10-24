Employee Noticed A Man Acting Suspiciously At The Side Of The Building, So She Confronted Him About Charging His Phone In A Dead Outlet

Some people can’t survive without their phones.

If your phone died and you desperately needed to charge it when you were away from home, what would you do?

This woman was working at a shop when she noticed a man acting suspiciously near the side of the building.

She approached him and discovered he was trying to charge his phone, but it wasn’t working out the way the he expected.

Do you really need to charge your phone? Today, a man was spotted behaving suspiciously around the side of the shop. Usually this is just someone trying to dump stuff in our dumpster or a teen hopping the back fence. In this case, it was a man with a cellphone charger trapped in the dead electrical outlet bolted to our building.

This woman asked the man if he needed any help.

“Excuse me, sir? Can I help you with something?” The man glares at me as he attempts to free his charger from decades of paint build up holding it hostage. “Your power outlets don’t work! I need to charge my phone!” “Sir, there’s no power to any of the outside outlets. Doing so poses an electric shock hazard.”

The man immediately removed his charger and ran off.

“You should take them out then!” He manages to free the charger and storm off. I contemplated what could possess a person to plug a few hundred dollars of electronics in a painted over outlet.

That man must have been desperate to charge his phone!

Some people will risk anything to charge their phone.

