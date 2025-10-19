Employee Told Customer He Couldn’t Check Out At His Register And To Find An Open One, But The Guy Walking Out Without Paying Instead

Some people think rules don’t apply to them.

A cashier was counting the money in his register when a customer walked up to him.

He told the customer his register was closed and he could pay for his purchase at another register.

Guy casually steals Chinese food I work at a large chain grocery store where my main job is cash accountability, so I just count all of the registers at the end of the night. Last night, while I was counting a register, a customer came up to me. They asked if I was open so they could buy their Chinese food.

Me will be me, CC for casual criminal. CC: “Hey, man. Are you open?” Me: “No, I’m not, sorry. You’ll have to check out at one of the other registers.” CC: “It’s cool man.”

He saw the customer walking down the parking lot without paying for his Chinese food.

I then glance up and notice the CC was nowhere in sight. Until I look outside and see them half way down the parking lot with the Chinese food unpaid for. I wasn’t able to confront him since I have multiple bags of cash that I can’t leave unattended, so I just stood there, dumbfounded by what just happened.

He couldn’t believe that some people think it’s okay not to pay for their purchases.

It just blows my mind that someone would walk up and ask if you’re open and if you say no, they just assume they can just walk out without paying. Weird night.

That is weird that the customer would walk away without paying. Did he misunderstand?

Integrity is doing the right thing, even when nobody is watching.

