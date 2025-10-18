Employee Who Usually Works From Home Doesn’t Want To Drive To The Office On Snowy Days, So He Takes A Day Off If He’s Scheduled To Go Into The Office And It’s Snowing

Imagine having a job where you work from home almost every day, but some days you have to go to the office.

If it were a day when you were supposed to go to the office, but it was snowing out and the commute was difficult, would you still drive to work, or would you ask if you could work from home instead?

This guy has a job like this and sometimes encounters snowy day situations like this.

Let’s find out what happens when he asks if he can work form home on snowy days.

RTO or PL Oon Tuesdays, ok So, 1st off, I realize I’m blessed to have a work environment where I only have to show up to the office 2x/week, but the big day is Tuesdays.

I live on the high plains easta a major mountain city, but in the winter times, they very often close the inner state east of me, making it difficult to commute. Whenever they do this, I email the boss, stating the situation, and ax for a WFH day. So, the main office day is on Tuesdays, meaning you’re expected to be seen by leadership.

When it snows, I ask to swap a day, but they usually say I have to take a day of leave. So, when I do that, I don’t update project schedules, project update lists, etc., and this really torques off the bosses, as they want their updates!

Make me take leave for your convenience, I’ll take leave.

Taking a day off sounds better than dealing with driving in the snow.

If you’re working, it’s not a day off.

